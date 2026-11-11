Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected accusations that Israel is delaying the entry of winter goods into the Gaza Strip. The statement came amid worsening conditions in the Palestinian enclave: heavy rains this week flooded temporary tents.

Netanyahu's statement

Netanyahu said that Israel bears no responsibility for the situation of Palestinians in tent camps affected by severe winter flooding. The Hindu reports.

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Accusations against Hamas

According to the Israeli prime minister, responsibility lies with the Palestinian group Hamas, which, he claims, refuses to disarm. Netanyahu called disarmament a condition of the deal announced by Donald Trump.

The head of the Israeli government also claimed that Hamas seizes humanitarian aid and uses it for military purposes. Netanyahu's statements came in response to accusations that Israel is delaying the entry of winter supplies into Gaza.

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