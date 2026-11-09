Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said he does not expect a major breakthrough from talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia—the aggressor state—scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In an interview with Politico Europe, he called the meeting an interim stage and expressed hope for a swift continuation of the dialogue.

Possible topics of the talks

According to Støre, the sides could potentially discuss a ceasefire in the Black Sea to ensure the safe transport of grain, an end to strikes on energy infrastructure, freezing the frontline, and confidence-building measures, including prisoner exchanges. The issue of security guarantees intended to prevent a new Russian attack was also being considered separately.

The Norwegian prime minister said that he still sees no signs of genuine readiness by Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a peace agreement. At the same time, he believes that sending a Russian delegation to Abu Dhabi indicates at least a willingness to sit down at the negotiating table. According to Støre, the lack of a result will also come at a cost to Russia.

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Contacts with the Kremlin and Europe’s role

On October 27, Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb held a 90-minute phone call with Putin. The head of Norway’s government described the conversation as professional and rational, stressing that the Russian leader did not lecture his interlocutors about Slavic history, as some reports had claimed.

Støre defended direct contacts with the Kremlin, explaining that the war is taking place in Europe and that European countries must communicate to Moscow the reasons for their support for Ukraine. He also advocated appointing a representative or a group of representatives to convey Europe’s common positions to US President Donald Trump and Putin.

The Norwegian prime minister stressed that issues concerning the European security architecture should not become part of negotiations on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to him, Russia cannot decide where NATO can or cannot be.

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