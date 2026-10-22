Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in Islamabad that he had ordered a review of launching direct flights between Pakistan and the Maldives. He said this on October 22 at the Pakistan-Maldives Business Forum attended by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Dawn reports.

Assessment of flight feasibility

Sharif stressed that there are currently no direct flights between Malé and the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Karachi. He instructed the Ministry of Civil Aviation to promptly prepare a feasibility study to determine the possibilities for organizing the first flight to Malé.

According to the prime minister, the flight may be operated by Pakistan International Airlines or another Pakistani airline. The first flight is planned for tourists and representatives of the business community.

Sharif also said that he had instructed the aviation authorities to invite a delegation from the Maldives and jointly draw up a plan to begin air service between the two countries as soon as possible. According to him, after Muizzu returns to Malé, Pakistan plans to send a delegation of officials and businesspeople there within about a week.

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Trade and maritime links

Pakistan’s prime minister separately drew attention to the need for direct maritime links. According to him, a reliable schedule of direct transportation from Karachi or Gwadar to Malé is needed to achieve trade targets.

Citing data from Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Sharif said that trade between Pakistan and the Maldives amounts to about $13 million. He said the countries had agreed to increase this figure to $200 million over the next two years.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu called maritime logistics economically important for the island nation and urged shipping, port and logistics companies from both countries to explore the possibility of direct commercially viable routes.

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