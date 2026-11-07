Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the country’s capital Islamabad, instructed the relevant authorities to prepare a clear roadmap for transitioning to a fully digital payment system. The document must include specific deadlines and targets for advancing a cashless economy across the country.

Digital payments and internet access

During a meeting on implementing the government initiative, Sharif called the development of digital payments one of the authorities’ priorities and said this work is already producing positive results. As The Express Tribune reports, the prime minister also called for ensuring internet access throughout the country and making technology more accessible to the population.

Separately, the head of government instructed that complaints from users of digital payment services be addressed without delay. He also called for developing cashless transactions between buyers and sellers through the Raast QR Code initiative.

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Ministries and government agencies were instructed to fully implement the plan for transitioning to a cashless economy. The authorities must also conduct a media campaign to encourage consumers to pay electricity and gas bills using QR codes printed on payment slips.

Reform of the export support body

At another meeting, Sharif approved the modernization of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, or TDAP. The reform is intended to promote export growth, bring local goods to global markets, and align industry, including small and medium-sized businesses, with export standards.

The prime minister instructed the creation of a complete ecosystem for agricultural exports, including the entire value chain, as well as the recruitment of qualified employees to TDAP through a transparent competitive process. The proposed package of changes envisages streamlining the authority’s mandate to eight key functions, updating its governance structure, and introducing digital platforms and artificial intelligence tools. The reforms are to become fully operational by the middle of next year.

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