Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved an indicative wheat price for 2027 of 4,500 Pakistani rupees per maund. This is 1,000 rupees higher than last year’s figure of 3,500 rupees, The Express Tribune reports.

The proposed price is 500 rupees lower than the level demanded by farmers. Shehbaz Sharif said the increase should support producers facing rising production costs, fuel prices and inflationary pressure.

Support for farmers

According to the prime minister, the decision should encourage farmers to sow wheat, strengthen the country’s food security, promote local production and stabilize the agricultural sector. He also noted that the new price should help farmers cover production costs and earn an acceptable profit.

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Separately, National Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said that Shehbaz Sharif would coordinate work with the provinces to establish a single wheat price. According to him, the federal authorities have reserved 1 million metric tons of wheat and instructed that these stocks be preserved.

Livestock reform

During a meeting on reforms in the livestock sector, Shehbaz Sharif also approved the restructuring of the Livestock and Dairy Development Board. He instructed that the chairperson and members of the body be selected transparently and solely on merit, and that experienced private-sector specialists be involved in its work.

The prime minister instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for the complete eradication of foot-and-mouth disease, with clear goals, measurable results and specified deadlines. He also said that the federal government is establishing an enterprise in Islamabad to produce modern animal vaccines using its own funds.

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