Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, that closing Taiwan’s representative office in his country had not been easy. He said he had faced domestic challenges, but Papua New Guinea was determined, Taipei Times reports.

Marape’s statement at meeting with Xi

Ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Marape told Xi that his country hoped to facilitate China’s efforts toward “reunification.” He also said that China respects Papua New Guinea’s sovereignty and that his country must fully respect China’s sovereignty.

Xi Jinping thanked Marape for his support. The Chinese president said that under Marape’s leadership, Papua New Guinea had actively developed relations with China and firmly adhered to the “one China” principle.

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Taiwan and US reactions

Earlier this month, Taiwan announced the closure of its representative office in Papua New Guinea and the cessation of purchases of liquefied natural gas from the country. The Taiwanese side explained these decisions by pressure from China.

The US State Department expressed concern over the move, calling it another example of Beijing’s campaign to intimidate Taiwan and its supporters around the world. Papua New Guinea briefly maintained diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1999, after which it restored ties with China.

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