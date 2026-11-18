Hendrik Wüst, the premier of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, has spoken out against BASF’s acquisition of specialty chemicals producer Evonik. In Düsseldorf, he said that the company’s industrial core must remain in North Rhine-Westphalia, Der Spiegel reports.

Position of the state authorities

Wüst recalled that Evonik employs around 11,000 people. According to him, a plan for the company has already been approved and is currently being implemented. He also noted that Evonik employees have significant research potential and expertise, particularly in specialty chemicals.

Evonik is headquartered in Essen, while BASF is based in Ludwigshafen in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. Wüst said that he supports Evonik’s independent development and, in his words, views the idea of the company being taken over by a competitor “very skeptically.”

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BASF’s offer and the role of RAG-Stiftung

BASF’s latest offer was €24 per Evonik share, valuing the company at more than €11 billion. Evonik insists on independence. At the end of October, the company said it was not in takeover talks with BASF and was focused on strategic development as an independent company.

The RAG-Stiftung foundation, which owns 43% of Evonik shares, may play an important role in a potential deal. Wüst represents the state of North Rhine-Westphalia on the foundation’s board of trustees. Bloomberg, citing informed sources, reported that BASF is preparing a new attempt to acquire Evonik, seeking support from key stakeholders and considering possible additional concessions. According to the agency, a new offer could be made within a few days.

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