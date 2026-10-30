In Taiwan, Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre, during a meeting with Taiwan President William Lai in Taipei, expressed hope for deeper cooperation between the countries, including the expansion of scholarship programs for students. Taipei Times reports.

Educational cooperation

Pierre noted that more than 400 young people from Saint Lucia have already received Taiwanese scholarships for higher education. He thanked Taiwan for assistance with training specialists, scholarships and infrastructure projects.

The head of government also expressed hope that more doctors, young researchers, students and specialists from Saint Lucia would come to Taiwan to study. He added that the country expects an expansion of scholarship programs and the construction of a modern center for culture and creative arts.

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Climate and trade

According to Pierre, Taiwan and Saint Lucia have faced similar challenges during 19 years of friendly relations, including the consequences of climate change. He mentioned the El Niño-related drought in Saint Lucia, which created a need to develop a large-scale rainwater harvesting system. The country's government is also modernizing and diversifying agriculture and developing renewable and alternative energy sources.

Lai said that official and private contacts between the two countries have become closer over the past two years. He said that the 19th Taiwan-Saint Lucia trade fair will take place in Saint Lucia next month, with more than 70 local companies expected to participate alongside Taiwanese businesses. The president also thanked Pierre for his public support for Taiwan's application for full UN membership.

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