In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to develop a financing plan for the second phase of the modernization of the ML-I main railway line between Multan and Rohri. The committee, chaired by the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, is considering using Pakistan Railways land as collateral to raise funds from local commercial banks, The Express Tribune reports.

Cost of the first phase

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi told the Senate that upgrading the first 480-kilometer section between Karachi and Rohri will cost an estimated $2.1 billion. The final cost will be determined after the completion of detailed engineering design, which is currently at the final stage of review.

Construction is planned to begin in the current fiscal year after the necessary approvals are obtained and financial arrangements and procurement procedures are completed. The expected implementation period for the first phase is two and a half years. The total length of the ML-I line connecting Karachi and Peshawar is 1,872 kilometers.

Pakistan was unable to secure $8 billion from China out of the project’s total estimated cost of $10 billion, although ML-I was considered the only strategically important initiative within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

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Financing of the second phase

The Frontier Works Organisation estimated the cost of the second phase between Multan and Rohri at 470 billion Pakistani rupees under a build-and-lease model. Under this estimate, the need for debt financing was about 365 billion rupees, while the organization requested the remaining funds from the government in the form of a grant.

Under this model, the Frontier Works Organisation is to raise up to 80% of the cost through loans from local banks, while the federal government is to provide at least 20% of the funding. After construction, the track is planned to be leased to Pakistan Railways for 25 years, with ownership to transfer to the railway after that period ends.

Track condition and accidents

The Ministry of Railways also acknowledged that 67% of Pakistan Railways tracks and 60% of its rolling stock have exhausted their service life. Between 2023 and 2025, 299 accidents were recorded on the railway, including 241 derailments of freight and passenger trains. There were 84 incidents in 2023, 118 in 2024, and 97 in 2025; a total of 37 head-on collisions were recorded.

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