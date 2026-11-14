In Germany, the Christian Democratic Union of Schleswig-Holstein has nominated Minister-President Daniel Günther for the third time as its lead candidate in the state election to be held on April 18, 2027. According to Der Spiegel, the 53-year-old politician received 239 votes, or 96.76%, at the party congress in Neumünster. Seven participants voted against him, while one abstained.

Günther’s third nomination

Günther has led the Schleswig-Holstein government since 2017. He said that the CDU aims to once again become the undisputed strongest political force in the election and that he is not running for a worse result than last time.

The politician also recalled that ahead of the 2022 election, polls several weeks before the vote had likewise not been favorable for the party. At that time, the CDU received 43.4% of the vote and fell one seat short of an absolute majority in the state parliament.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coalition and polls

Following the 2022 election, the CDU in Schleswig-Holstein has governed in a coalition with the Greens. At the congress, attended by around 250 delegates, Günther said that all of Germany would be watching the outcome of the next election in the northern state. According to him, the previous election raised the question of the strength of the democratic center.

At the same time, the CDU received 27% in a summer poll conducted by the Insa institute on behalf of the Bild newspaper.

Read us on