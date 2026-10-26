South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has asked the state’s anti-corruption body, ICAC, to assess the safeguards for the Torrens to Darlington road project in Adelaide. The move followed reports that a member of an outlaw biker group may have sought to acquire an interest in a company that was due to carry out work on the project and was later removed from it, ABC News reports.

Review of safeguards

According to Malinauskas, the state government has no evidence that organised crime gained access to the project. However, he asked ICAC Commissioner Emma Townsend to consider an independent assessment of procurement and contracting procedures.

Such an assessment may cover safeguards against improper influence, conflicts of interest and organised crime infiltration. The government described the referral as a precautionary step intended to prevent taxpayers’ money from ending up in the hands of criminal structures. ICAC itself will decide whether to conduct the review.

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The state’s largest infrastructure project

The Torrens to Darlington transport corridor in Adelaide’s western suburbs is valued at more than $15 billion. It is jointly funded by the South Australian government and the federal government, and the project is described as the state’s largest infrastructure project.

The referral to ICAC was preceded by opposition claims about the possible involvement of biker gang members in the work. Infrastructure and Transport Minister Joe Szakacs said the state authorities would not tolerate criminal conduct, intimidation or violence on their projects and had mechanisms to counter such risks.

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