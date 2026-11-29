In Sweden, incumbent conservative Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has received the backing of the Centre Party to form a new four-party minority government. Parliament is due to vote on his candidacy for prime minister on Monday, nearly three months after the general election, France 24 reports.

Four-party coalition

Kristersson's proposed government is to include his Moderate Party, the Centre Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals. The Centre Party's top decision-making body backed this configuration on November 29, providing the prime minister with the support needed for the vote.

The Sweden Democrats, which France 24 describes as a far-right party, will not be part of the new cabinet. They supported Kristersson's government in 2022–2026 and had considerable influence over policy, but said they would not vote against his candidacy.

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Minority in parliament

After the September election, the centre-left opposition won 176 seats in parliament, while Kristersson's right-wing bloc, which at the time included the Sweden Democrats, won 173. Negotiations on forming a new government remained deadlocked for a long time.

If Kristersson is elected, his government will hold 136 seats, fewer than the 175 required for a parliamentary majority. The coalition will therefore need the support of the Sweden Democrats to pass some laws. Sweden has a system of negative parliamentarism: a candidate for prime minister is approved if an absolute majority of MPs does not vote against them.

Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson, whom the Centre Party had until recently supported as a candidate for prime minister, criticized the centrists' decision. Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar also opposed it.

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