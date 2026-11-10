In Sweden, parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén has given Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson another week to try to form a new government. The previous deadline for his mandate was set to expire on Tuesday, but Norlén said he would hold new consultations with the leaders of all parties and then announce the next steps. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Right-wing bloc negotiations

Last week, the speaker tasked Kristersson with assessing the possibility of forming a cabinet after the far-right Sweden Democrats party dropped its demands for ministerial posts. This could potentially make it easier for Kristersson to negotiate with the Centre Party over support for the right-wing bloc.

In the September election, Kristersson's bloc lost its majority. At the same time, Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson has not yet secured the support of the Greens, the Left Party and the Centre Party that she needs for a vote on appointing her as prime minister.

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Magdalena Andersson's position

Andersson said on Tuesday that she had asked the speaker to give her another opportunity to form a government, as she is trying to secure a sufficient number of votes. She is also pressuring the Left Party to drop its demand to join the government.

The Centre Party said it would not agree to a government involving the Left Party, which has faced accusations of antisemitism. According to the publication, the centrists could instead vote for Kristersson's right-wing option. Andersson told the TT news agency that the situation is beginning to change and that the opposition parties may meet again on Tuesday or Wednesday.

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