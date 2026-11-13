Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff in Australia has apologized for the consequences of his Facebook post about an event at Trevallyn Primary School. He said he regretted the impact of the situation on individual people, teachers and schools, but added that he stands by his expectations regarding Christmas celebrations, ABC News Australia reports.

The post concerned the renaming of the school event from Christmas on the Hill to End of Year Extravaganza. Rockliff said he was aware of attempts to remove all references to Christmas from end-of-school-year celebrations.

Posts about the school celebration

On October 14, the premier published a post without naming either the school or specific individuals. However, users identified Trevallyn Primary School and the acting principal in comments and media publications.

As ABC News Australia notes, Rockliff's claim that all references to Christmas had been removed was incorrect. Following a wave of online abuse, the school had to hire security, while the acting principal took leave.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Educators' reaction

At a press conference, Rockliff was again asked about the situation after members of the Australian Education Union at Trevallyn Primary School passed a vote of no confidence in the premier. The union called his post unacceptable and said it would not allow politicians to attend end-of-year school events until the premier apologizes.

The Tasmanian Principals Association also expressed outrage at the actions of the state government's head. At the same time, correspondence released in parliament showed that on the day the post was published, Education Department head Gina Webster informed Rockliff's office that Christmas remained an important part of the event. According to her, the school had not cancelled Christmas, but sought to combine established traditions with an inclusive approach for students and families with different beliefs and circumstances.

Rockliff said he saw the letter only the following day, but insisted that changes to the event had nevertheless been made. His original post received more than 2,000 comments, mostly supporting his position.

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