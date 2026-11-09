In Australia, Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has begun receiving the full 22% pay rise, although he previously said he would not accept such an increase. All state parliamentarians are now receiving remuneration at rates set by the Tasmanian Industrial Commission, ABC News reports.

Decision after a seven-year pay freeze

In June 2025, the commission decided to raise parliamentarians’ salaries by 22% after a seven-year pay freeze. The Liberals introduced a motion in parliament to overturn the increase, but it was rejected in September by the Labor Party and eight independent members of the upper house.

After that, Rockliff said he would personally accept only a 3% increase, in line with the proposed rise for public servants. Several other Liberal representatives also said they intended to receive only 3%, while most parliamentarians immediately accepted the full increase.

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The premier’s new salary

According to Rockliff, for more than a year he received less than the commission’s decision provided for, and now all parliamentarians have been brought to the rate it set. The premier’s annual salary is $369,000, almost $68,000 more than before the commission’s decision.

Tasmanian ministers now receive $291,597 per year, while the base rate for MPs is $171,527 and, according to ABC News, remains the lowest in the country. The decision to accept the full increase coincided with government plans to cut 1,700 public service positions by 2030 to curb spending.

The healthcare workers’ union also criticised proposed pay rises for nurses of 3%, 2.75% and 2.5% over the next three years. Health Minister Bridget Archer confirmed that she had also moved to the full rate, adding that the government continues negotiations with healthcare unions.

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