Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he does not rule out the possibility of bringing a third major party into the government coalition. According to him, such a step could be considered if it serves national interests, benefits citizens and strengthens government stability.

The head of government, who also serves as interior minister, said this on the weekly NBT program. As the Bangkok Post reports, Anutin was asked about his relations with the Klatham party and a possible expansion of the coalition.

Conditions for a new partner

Anutin stressed that the government must not only work in the country’s interests but also retain sufficient political strength to implement its decisions. He noted that various options are possible in politics, but decisions should not be made to satisfy the interests of one particular side.

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The prime minister added that the decision would depend on the political situation, necessity, readiness to cooperate and mutual understanding. A potential partner will also be assessed on its ability to contribute effectively to the government’s work.

Questions regarding the Klatham party

Commenting on a possible alliance between his Bhumjaithai party and Klatham, which holds 58 seats, Anutin said it was premature to discuss it because there is no specific proposal. He also did not give a direct answer to whether Klatham’s support for the government during an upcoming no-confidence vote could open the way for it to join the coalition.

According to the prime minister, a no-confidence vote is a routine parliamentary procedure and a constitutional right of the opposition. He assured that there are no problems between the coalition’s two main parties — Bhumjaithai, which has 193 seats, and Pheu Thai, with 74 seats — and that government members treat one another with respect.

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