Thai PM orders foundation checks after Goodness case — Bangkok Post

In Thailand, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul instructed the Department of Provincial Administration to inspect charitable foundations across the country. The decision was made amid allegations of possible misuse of donations collected by the Goodness Foundation, Bangkok Post reports.

Foundation inspections

Charnvirakul ordered the agency to examine the activities of foundations and take legal action against those who use donations for personal gain or create a foundation as a cover for other activities. According to him, Thailand already has rules and penalties for people who abuse foundation status or fail to comply with their stated objectives.

Authorities are to pay particular attention to foundations run by celebrities. The prime minister also denied political interference in the case after a message emerged in which Panadda Wongphudee apologized and claimed that the prosecution was politically motivated. He noted that the accused have the right to explain their position and defend themselves, while the government must ensure fairness for all sides.

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Warrants and financial review

On Thursday, Thailand's Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Panadda Wongphudee, known as Boom, and her husband Athip Anantawan, known as Got. Wongphudee is accused of public fraud, money laundering, and violating the Computer Crime Act. Her husband is accused of jointly laundering money.

An investigation by the Economic Crime Suppression Division into the foundation's financial transactions had earlier resulted in the seizure and freezing of assets belonging to Wongphudee and people close to her, including relatives. Unsit Sampuntharat, the permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, said that the Department of Provincial Administration had also filed a report with Nang Loeng police.

According to the agency, the foundation collected money through social media for flood victims into a Kasikornbank account without the permit required under the 1944 Control of Solicitation of Donations Act. The foundation was given until Tuesday to submit financial statements. Sampuntharat noted that the entire foundation board is responsible for complying with reporting requirements, while police must trace the movement of funds to identify those possibly involved in the alleged offenses.

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