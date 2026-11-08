Google is considering expanding its investment in Thailand, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said. According to him, this indicates the technology company’s confidence in Thailand’s potential.

As the Bangkok Post reports, Charnvirakul discussed investor confidence and prospects for expanding the company’s operations in the country with Google executives during his weekly television program.

Investment and comparison with Malaysia

The prime minister said that Google has already invested about $6 billion in Thailand, or more than 200 billion baht. At the same time, company representatives, he said, expressed a desire to increase this amount.

Charnvirakul called the current volume of investment too small in view of Google’s future expansion plans. According to him, the company is ready to invest in Thailand at least as much as it does in Malaysia.

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On November 4, Google announced that it would invest $15 billion in Malaysia in 2027–2028. The funds are to be directed toward data center campuses, clean energy, water security and workforce development.

Conditions for investors

In the Thai head of government’s view, the country attracts foreign investors with skilled personnel, educational programs for training and upskilling, infrastructure, a strategic location as a regional hub, political stability, logistics networks and competitive tax rates.

Charnvirakul estimated that each major foreign investment could create between 20,000 and 30,000 jobs for workers in Thailand. For companies establishing or expanding production facilities, the government has a Fast Track program based on a “one-stop shop” principle through the Board of Investment.

The prime minister also promised investors a non-discriminatory approach and no requirements for unofficial payments. Speaking about the regulation of technology and artificial intelligence, he said that the government adheres to the principle of human control over AI so that the introduction of technology does not displace workers.

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