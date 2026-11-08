In Krakow, Poland, six people were killed and another 16 were injured in a shooting at the market square. Following a meeting with representatives of the services and administration, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that national mourning would be observed in the country on November 8 and 9.

As Interia reports, Tusk called for extraordinary solidarity at all levels and stressed the need to support the families of those killed. The prime minister also said that the tragedy was being experienced in human and social dimensions.

Information on the dead and injured

Poland’s Prime Minister’s Office said that the dead included four women and two men. The deaths of three Polish women and a British citizen have been confirmed. The identities of two other victims had not been established at the time of publication.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among the 16 injured are two police officers who responded to the call, as well as the attacker. Five of the injured are citizens of Austria, Germany, Portugal, Russia and the United Kingdom. Another five injured people are Krakow carriage drivers.

Actions of emergency services

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the first police officers began acting almost immediately after reports of the gunshots. During the shootout with the attacker, two law enforcement officers sustained serious injuries and underwent surgery. Later, a spokesperson for the Lesser Poland Voivodeship Office told Reuters that their condition was assessed as stable.

National Police Chief Marek Boroń said that the first report of the shooting was received at 15:00:15, and the emergency call center received about 40 reports. The operation involved 30 police crews, 24 units of the State Fire Service and 62 rescuers. Police, together with prosecutors, are conducting procedural actions, and psychological assistance has been organized for victims in Krakow.

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