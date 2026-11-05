In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Polish People's Party leader Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Confederation leader Sławomir Mentzen. The head of government said that he fully trusts Kosiniak-Kamysz, calling him not only a deputy prime minister but also a trustworthy person and his friend.

Tusk also urged people not to attach excessive importance to the meeting. As Interia reports, journalists asked the prime minister about a joint photo of the politicians published on their accounts on the X platform.

Joint photo of the politicians

On Thursday evening, Mentzen and Kosiniak-Kamysz published a joint photograph. Mentzen captioned it with the words “Things are getting better,” while Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote that the day had been very productive.

According to the outlet, during the meeting the politicians discussed the crisis surrounding Poland's Constitutional Tribunal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Proposal concerning the Constitutional Tribunal

Earlier, Kosiniak-Kamysz presented a draft constitutional amendment, which he called a constitutional reset. He appealed for support from opposition forces — Confederation and the Development Plus party.

The draft provides that the National Assembly, following a reasoned motion from the National Council of the Judiciary, could, by a majority of at least three-fifths of its statutory composition, or 336 votes, recognize the prolonged inability of the Constitutional Tribunal to perform its functions. After that, it is proposed that, by the same majority, a new panel of 15 judges be elected in a single vote: five each for terms of three, six, and nine years.

Candidates would be nominated by the Marshal of the Sejm after consultations, including with the heads of the Supreme Court and the Supreme Administrative Court, and with the president's prior consent. At least 92 deputies' signatures are required to submit the constitutional draft, while adopting the amendments requires a two-thirds majority in the Sejm and an absolute majority in the Senate.

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