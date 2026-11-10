Hungarian PM says Orbán’s brother detained — The Guardian

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said that Áron Orbán, the brother of former head of government Viktor Orbán, was detained as part of an investigation into suspected people smuggling. The Guardian reports.

Four detentions

Hungary’s National Asset Protection and Recovery Office said that a joint operation with police resulted in the detention of four people — three men and one woman. Law enforcement officers also conducted searches in Budapest and Pest County.

The agency’s statement did not name those detained. However, during a speech in Berlin, Magyar linked one of the detentions to 49-year-old Áron Orbán.

Suspicions over a visa scheme

According to police, the detainees are suspected of helping Vietnamese citizens reach Western Europe over several months in 2024. Investigators believe that more than 100 Vietnamese citizens were assisted in obtaining visas at Hungarian diplomatic missions in Vietnam in exchange for recruitment-related remuneration, which the participants in the alleged scheme allegedly divided among themselves.

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Police suspect the four detainees of people smuggling as part of a criminal conspiracy for financial gain. One of the suspects is also believed to be involved in suspected influence peddling during visa processing.

Viktor Orbán’s reaction

Viktor Orbán called the actions of officials political persecution and said that he was the real target, while his younger brother was allegedly being used to pressure him. Orbán remains president of the right-wing nationalist Fidesz party.

After coming to power in May, Magyar created the National Asset Protection and Recovery Office to identify possible past misuse of public funds and prevent future violations. He called the body part of the anti-corruption campaign “Operation Purgatory.”

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