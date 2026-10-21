Victorian Premier Ben Carroll paid the fuel bill after driving away from a Melbourne service station late on Monday night without paying. This was reported by ABC News.

The premier’s explanation

According to Carroll, that evening he was receiving briefings on an attack on independent MP Helen Haines in the state’s north-east. According to ABC News, the MP sustained critical injuries in the attack.

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Carroll told journalists that after returning home, he was occupied with phone calls. He discussed with his wife who would return the pencil case of their daughter’s friend, agreed to do so, and stopped for fuel on the way. The following day, he learned that he had not paid for the fuel.

Payment was made immediately

Carroll said that he immediately paid for the fuel and thanked the service station staff for their understanding. According to ABC News, Carroll was informed of the mistake by the Department of Parliamentary Services, which had been contacted by police the previous day.

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