Ben Carroll, the Labor Party premier of the Australian state of Victoria, has conceded defeat in the state parliamentary election. He also lost his seat in parliament. At a press conference, Carroll said he had called Liberal Party leader Jess Wilson and congratulated her.

As Anadolu Agency reports, after more than 17% of votes had been counted, the Liberal-National Coalition was projected to win more than 35 seats in the lower house of the state parliament. A majority requires at least 45 of the 88 seats.

Vote counting continues

A total of 1,037 candidates are contesting 88 seats in the lower house and 40 seats in the upper house of parliament. The Victorian Electoral Commission described the vote as the largest and most complex election in the state's history.

The party or coalition that wins a majority in the lower house will form Victoria's government. The upper house reviews legislation passed by the lower house.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Victoria is Australia's second-most populous state, with around 7.2 million residents and approximately 4.7 million eligible voters. Polling stations were open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

Likely change of government

A coalition victory could end the Labor Party's 12 years in power in the state. Jess Wilson, who leads the Liberal Party, is set to become Victoria's 51st premier. According to Carroll, she will be the youngest and the first woman elected to the post.

The far-right One Nation party could also expand its representation in the state parliament beyond its current single seat in the upper house. Reports say the coalition plans to repeal Australia's first formal treaty with Indigenous peoples, tighten bail rules and penalties for juveniles, and introduce stricter restrictions on protests. It also pledged to expand gas exploration, cancel a major renewable energy transmission network project, and repeal the ban on gas connections in new homes.

Read us on