Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in Yerevan that his country will not join NATO. He made the statement during a question-and-answer session in parliament.

Refusal to sign the charter

According to Pashinyan, Armenia did not sign a charter on key principles of European security at the European Political Community summit in Dublin because the document contained numerous references to NATO. Anadolu Agency reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Yerevan's position

Pashinyan said that Armenia has begun the process of joining the European Union, but its policy includes neither a decision to join NATO nor such an objective. He added that Yerevan considered much of the charter's other provisions acceptable, but was not ready to adopt a course toward joining the military alliance. According to him, Armenia's European partners understood this position.

European Security Charter

On November 13, about 40 countries signed the charter at the European Political Community summit in Dublin. The document sets out the principles of European security as defined by the signatory states.

Read us on