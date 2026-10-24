Western Australian Premier Roger Cook faced criticism from local residents during a five-hour visit to South Hedland, Australia. It was his first trip to the town since the state government announced a coronial inquest into the deaths of three children in 2022.

As ABC News reports, the inquest concerns the murder of Margaret Hawke, her 10-year-old daughter, seven-year-old son and four-month-old baby. The decision to hold a new inquest was made after political and media pressure over the work of Western Australia’s Department of Child Protection.

Calls for dialogue with the community

Nyamal-Pitjikarly elder Doris Eaton called on Cook and Child Protection Minister Jessica Stojkovski to visit the community more often during the meeting. According to her, officials should spend time in the town and walk its streets, as the situation cannot be fully assessed from Perth.

After talks with the Hedland Aboriginal Strong Leaders organisation, a woman who identified herself as a former foster mother addressed the officials. She asked when the department would be held accountable and when officials would begin talking to the community.

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Reports that up to 15 children may have been living unsupervised in a state house in South Hedland until September also remain in focus. Cook said he understood residents’ desire to see improvements and described the purpose of the visit as consulting with those who provide services in the community.

Vacancies and department review

During the trip, the government did not announce new child protection measures, and the premier did not meet with families affected by the crisis. According to ABC News, the grandmother of the deceased children, Dorothy Papertalk, declined an invitation to meet the premier. She had previously sought a coronial inquest.

Jessica Stojkovski was unable to name the number of filled staff positions after Western Australia’s parliament was told there were 11 vacant child protection worker positions in the Pilbara region. A temporary support team was sent to South Hedland. The minister expects to receive by the end of the month the results of a review into recommendations prepared after the Hawke family killings.

Meanwhile, Western Australia’s Commissioner for Children and Young People, Jacqueline McGowan-Jones, presented a critical report on the child protection system to parliament. It analysed the experiences of 19 children who were repeatedly placed in a secure care centre and offered 56 recommendations.

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