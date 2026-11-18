Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke with US President Donald Trump in Manila, Philippines, on the sidelines of a regional summit. During a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, they reaffirmed close cooperation on Indo-Pacific issues, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Trip to China

On Wednesday, Takaichi is due to travel to the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. This will be her first trip to China as Japan's head of government.

At the same time, the Japanese prime minister is unlikely to hold an official bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Relations between Tokyo and Beijing have deteriorated following Takaichi's statements in November last year about possible Japanese intervention in the event of an attack on Taiwan, which China considers its territory.

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Possible contact with Putin

Several media outlets, citing an unnamed senior official, reported that Takaichi may briefly meet with Vladimir Putin, the leader of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. A Japanese Foreign Ministry official responsible for Russian affairs said that no decision on such talks has yet been made.

Relations between Japan and Russia have deteriorated in recent weeks following the arrest in Russia of a Japanese journalist on espionage charges and the seizure of Japan Tobacco's assets. Xi Jinping, Trump and Putin are due to meet on the sidelines of the summit on Thursday. Japanese government spokesperson Minoru Kihara said that Tokyo is closely monitoring relations among the United States, China and Russia, stressing the importance of the Japan-US alliance.

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