Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit the Philippines and China on November 16–19. In Shenzhen, China, she will take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit; this will be her first trip to China since taking office as head of the Japanese government, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Visit program

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said that Takaichi will visit Manila to participate in events related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and then travel to China to attend the APEC summit.

At the summit in Shenzhen, the Japanese prime minister will discuss trade and investment, regional economic integration, economic and energy resilience, as well as the digital economy. According to Ozaki, Takaichi will present Japan's position on these issues.

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On the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings, a Quad-format meeting involving the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States is also being prepared.

Tense relations with Beijing

The trip will take place amid strained relations between Tokyo and Beijing. In November last year, Takaichi said that Japan could intervene in the event of an attack on Taiwan, which Beijing considers its territory. China subsequently warned its citizens against travelling to Japan and imposed trade restrictions that reportedly significantly reduced supplies of rare-earth minerals to Japanese companies.

Last month, Takaichi called China an “important neighbour” and promised to build stable relations, while stating that Japan would firmly uphold its own positions and call for responsible behaviour. Analysts cited by the outlet consider a bilateral meeting between Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping unlikely.

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