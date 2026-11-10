Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called on the international community to join forces to address security issues related to artificial intelligence during an online meeting organized by the French government.

Risks of advanced AI

Takaichi said that advanced artificial intelligence systems create new security challenges, including the possibility of their use in cyberattacks and the risk of losing control over such technologies. According to her, AI's impact extends beyond national borders, making international cooperation necessary.

As The Japan Times reports, the head of the Japanese government also stressed the need to deepen international discussions that would make it possible to support innovation and manage risks simultaneously.

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Japanese government plans

Takaichi explained that the Japanese government aims to hold an artificial intelligence summit in the near future. Japan hopes to promote the development of international cooperation within an updated vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting, which began at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, leaders of other countries, and representatives of government institutions and AI-related businesses. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that Tokyo received information about the meeting schedule from the French government in the second half of last week. According to him, the prime minister decided to join because it was important to convey Japan's position and efforts to the international community.

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