Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will meet with International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane in Tokyo on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at the office of the head of the Japanese government, The Japan Times reports, citing the government.

Support for the International Criminal Court

This will be the first meeting between Takaichi and Akane since the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump added the ICC president to its sanctions list in August. The meeting is intended to demonstrate to the international community that Japan continues to fully support the court.

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Japan also plans to make an early payment of its assessed contribution to the ICC for 2027 in response to the sanctions. Takaichi is expected to outline these support measures during her meeting with Akane.

Akane’s speech in Tokyo

The Japanese prime minister last met with the ICC president in January. On that same Tuesday, Tomoko Akane is due to deliver a lecture at an event organized by a cross-party parliamentary association for reviewing diplomacy in the field of human rights.

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