Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet with leaders of opposition parties in Rome on Thursday to discuss recent cyberattacks on supermarkets and other systems, as well as reports of possible explosive devices in schools.

Meeting at Palazzo Chigi

The meeting is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at Palazzo Chigi. According to ANSA, Meloni invited the leaders of opposition parties to attend.

Sources in the office of the head of the Italian government said that participants will exchange available information and assess the complex situation related to various threat reports received in recent days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of threats to schools

Among the issues to be discussed at the meeting are activities related to cyberattacks, as well as reports of the alleged placement of explosive devices in schools. On Wednesday, around 6,000 Italian schools received emails threatening explosions.

The prime minister's office noted that the government's goal is a full exchange of information and institutional dialogue on a situation concerning national security and citizens' peace of mind.

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