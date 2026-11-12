Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a meeting with opposition leaders at Palazzo Chigi following mass false bomb threats targeting schools. She called on political forces to cooperate in response to cyberthreats and incidents that disrupted educational institutions, Anadolu Agency reports.

Emails sent to 6,000 schools

The previous day, around 6,000 Italian schools received anonymous emails containing bomb threats. This led to evacuations, inspections and widespread alarm. Authorities later determined that there was no specific danger.

Italian media also reported new threats targeting schools on November 12. Despite this, educational institutions resumed normal operations that day.

Opposition asks for details and proposals

According to meeting participants, Meloni informed opposition politicians about the latest incidents, including hacker-related activity and false bomb reports. She stressed that this meeting was not intended to replace official briefings for parliament.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The talks were attended by opposition leaders Elly Schlein, Giuseppe Conte, Nicola Fratoianni, Angelo Bonelli, Matteo Renzi, Riccardo Maggi, Carlo Calenda and Edoardo Tsiiello, as well as Deputy Prime Ministers Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini and several ministers.

Opposition representatives said they were ready to cooperate, while calling on the government to provide more details and concrete proposals. Schlein said the discussion should continue in parliament and in the COPASIR committee, which exercises parliamentary oversight of intelligence services. Conte called for clearer protocols and faster strengthening of cyberdefense. Fratoianni also supported increased cybersecurity funding.

The Italian government considers the latest incidents part of a broader wave of cyberthreats and disinformation efforts aimed at creating chaos and uncertainty.

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