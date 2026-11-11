Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ultimately decided not to expel Chinese diplomat Xue Jian after Beijing threatened to expel two Japanese consuls in response to every such decision. South China Morning Post reports, citing the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri.

A two-for-one threat

According to Yomiuri, on November 18 last year, a meeting was held in Beijing between Japanese Foreign Ministry representative Masaaki Kanai and his Chinese counterpart Liu Jinsong, who at the time headed the Department of Asian Affairs. Kanai conveyed Takaichi's position on the possible expulsion of the Chinese diplomat over his social media post.

Liu named Japanese consuls general working in China and warned that Beijing would expel two Japanese diplomats in response to the expulsion of one Chinese diplomat. Tokyo, according to the publication, expected a limited one-for-one response, which would have allowed both sides to retain room for diplomatic maneuver.

Xue Jian, China's consul general in Osaka, published a post on November 8 threatening to cut off the “dirty neck” of anyone who dared to interfere. The diplomat later deleted the post, which sparked protests in Tokyo.

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Tensions over Taiwan

About a week before the meeting in Beijing, Takaichi instructed senior officials to warn the Chinese side that Japan would declare Xue persona non grata if he was not recalled promptly. According to Yomiuri, after Beijing threatened to expand the mutual expulsions of diplomats, the Japanese side abandoned the move, fearing a significant reduction in diplomatic channels.

Tensions between Beijing and Tokyo intensified after Takaichi's statement in parliament on November 7. She said at the time that an attack on Taiwan could create a situation threatening Japan's survival and potentially justify military intervention. Beijing demands that these remarks be fully withdrawn, but Takaichi has shown no willingness to do so.

Japan also proposed holding a meeting between Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen next week, but Beijing rejected the request.

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