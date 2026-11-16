Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will hold talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila, the Philippines. Both sides announced the planned meeting on Monday, The Japan Times reports.

Talks agenda

According to Yonhap, citing a spokesperson for the South Korean presidential administration, the sides will discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international security issues. Takaichi announced the talks as part of a series of meetings during her trip to Manila for the ASEAN summit.

After Manila, the Japanese prime minister plans to visit Shenzhen, China, to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. The meeting with Lee Jae Myung will be the fourth bilateral summit between the leaders since Takaichi took office in October last year.

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Leaders' contacts

In May, Takaichi visited Andong, the South Korean president's hometown. The visit was part of shuttle diplomacy, which involves reciprocal visits by the leaders of the two countries and is intended to strengthen their relations. In January, Takaichi and Lee met in Nara, the Japanese prime minister's hometown.

Japan and South Korea regularly hold trilateral consultations with the United States, largely focused on nuclear-armed North Korea. Takaichi and Lee have continued their predecessors' course of improving relations, setting aside historical disputes and emphasizing the strategic importance of bilateral ties.

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