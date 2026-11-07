Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was criticized on social media after a post about Japanese shodo calligraphy in which she did not mention its connection to the Chinese tradition. This came after UNESCO published the nominations submitted this year for consideration for inclusion on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

UNESCO nominations

As the South China Morning Post reports, UNESCO published 59 nominations. They include Chinese cuisine, the traditional Spanish music-and-dance genre jota, and Japanese shodo calligraphy.

Takaichi welcomed the nomination of shodo, calling it a valuable Japanese cultural practice. In her post, she said that this tradition expresses hieroglyphs through brush-writing techniques using brushes, ink, inkstones and paper, and also makes it possible to convey the author’s thoughts and emotions.

User reaction

Some social media users criticized the prime minister for not mentioning the Chinese roots of the calligraphic tradition. One commentator stated that the brush, ink, inkstone and paper originated in China.

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According to Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs, before Chinese characters appeared around the 4th–5th centuries, Japan had no writing system of its own. In the following centuries, the country maintained cultural contacts with China and sent envoys there to study the political system, religion, literature and urban planning.

At the same time, Japanese calligraphy gradually acquired local features. According to the Tokyo National Museum, by the 10th century Japanese calligraphers had contributed to the formation of their own style. Shodo was registered as an intangible cultural property of Japan in 2021, and in 2023 the Agency for Cultural Affairs selected it as a candidate for nomination to the UNESCO list.

The UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage is due to decide on the inscription of elements on the list at a session in Xiamen, China’s Fujian province, from November 30 to December 5.

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