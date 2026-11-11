In Australia, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, Police Minister Yasmin Catley and Tourism Minister Steve Kamper have received subpoenas to give evidence in a criminal case concerning a February protest near Sydney Town Hall. The defence for the protest participants seeks to question the officials about the preparation of the police operation, ABC News reports.

The politicians were summoned to testify on March 8 — five days before the state election scheduled for March 13. The case was brought against demonstrators who protested against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. More than a dozen participants in the February 9 protest face charges, including assaulting police officers.

Questions for the authorities and police

Defence solicitor Nick Hanna said he wants to establish the extent of the state government's involvement in making operational decisions regarding the protest. According to him, the defence intends to argue that such involvement may have been improper interference in decisions that should have remained independent police decisions.

Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon, Deputy Commissioner Paul Dunstan, and the chiefs of staff to the premier and police minister also received subpoenas. Minns previously said that the government had been involved in decision-making regarding the operation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Additional police powers

According to ABC News, on the night of the protest, the government likely gave police access to two sources of additional powers. One of them was a declaration restricting public assemblies, introduced under a law passed after the attack at Bondi Beach. The Court of Appeal later found this law unconstitutional.

The second was a major event declaration issued by Steve Kamper in his capacity as tourism minister. The protest organisers unsuccessfully sought to challenge it before the action. Representatives of Minns, Catley and Kamper said that comments would be inappropriate because the matter is before the court.

Last month, the defence showed the court a video which it claims recorded the unlawful use of force by police. Local Court Magistrate Scott Nash found correspondence between senior police officials and parliamentarians relevant and rejected the police commissioner's attempt to block its disclosure. Police have already withdrawn 10 of the initial 30 charges, while the trial of at least 16 protesters is expected in July 2027.

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