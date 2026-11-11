In Zimbabwe, the Caine Prize for African Writing confirmed writer Simbarashe Kundzidzesa’s victory in this year’s competition after an internal review of allegations concerning the use of generative artificial intelligence. The organization said it found no evidence of AI being used in writing the short story The Blue Fighter, for which the author received an award of £10,000 — about $13,000.

Review findings

Ella Wakatama, chair of the prize’s board of trustees, said the investigation established that the short story was written by a human. The review was conducted after an article in the US magazine The Atlantic, in which journalist Vauhini Vara claimed that the AI detection service Pangram had identified the text as entirely generated by artificial intelligence.

As BBC News reports, the Caine Prize chose an approach focused on human review. It included interviews with the author, members of the 2026 judging panel and representatives of Shallow Tales Review, where the short story was first published. An independent cybersecurity and digital forensics specialist also analyzed the metadata of drafts written by Kundzidzesa.

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The author’s response and the story’s background

The allegations sparked an active discussion on social media, and Kundzidzesa denied using AI. African writers also suggested that such suspicions are mainly directed at non-white authors.

The writer, who lives in Harare, told the BBC after his victory in October that the impetus for the work came from a poem by South African poet Vangile Gantsho. It concerned her father’s fascination with building aquariums. Kundzidzesa combined this motif with fictional details inspired by his own life during the period when economic difficulties began in Zimbabwe around 2002.

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