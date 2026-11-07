In Argentina, the risk premium on sovereign dollar-denominated bonds rose to 939 basis points on November 6, compared with 787 points a week earlier. This means investors demanded a yield 9.39 percentage points higher than that of U.S. government bonds, The Rio Times reports.

Indicator dynamics

On October 30, the indicator stood at 787 points; on November 2, at 805 points; on November 3, at 831 points; and on November 4, at 852 points. On November 5, it rose by 8.6% to 925 points, before reaching 939 points the following day. Over the week, the premium increased by 152 basis points.

The indicator, known as riesgo país, or country risk, reflects the additional yield investors demand for holding Argentine dollar-denominated bonds compared with U.S. Treasury securities. It is tracked using the JPMorgan EMBI index. A widening spread means higher costs of raising dollar financing for both the state and Argentine companies.

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Debate over U.S. support

The jump in the indicator occurred in the days around the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, 2026, in which President Donald Trump’s party suffered significant losses. The publication notes that no official source linked the change in the spread to a single specific cause. Possible investor concerns include a potential narrowing of the Trump administration’s ability to support Argentina under a Congress controlled by Democrats.

In October 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury completed a $20 billion currency swap with the Central Bank of Argentina. Under such a facility, the U.S. side exchanges dollars for pesos with Argentina’s central bank, which can support its foreign exchange reserves.

At the Abeceb forum in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s Deputy Minister of Economy José Luis Daza stated that U.S. interest in the country does not depend on which party is in power. He linked this interest, in particular, to energy and critical minerals — copper and uranium. Daza also said that projects worth approximately $75 billion have already been approved under Argentina’s RIGI regime for incentivizing large investments.

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