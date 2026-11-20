Researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in the United States found in an experiment on rats that the drug cinaciguat partially restored the structure and efficiency of aging liver cells. After treatment, levels of amyloid-beta, low-density lipoproteins (LDL), and oxidized LDL decreased in the animals' blood.

As ScienceAlert reports, scientists studied liver cells that become less effective at removing potentially harmful substances from the blood with age. Cinaciguat, known for its ability to restore certain cell-signaling systems, helped such cells regain some properties characteristic of younger tissue.

Changes in blood filtration

According to the study's authors, the drug made old liver cells more permeable. This allowed a greater volume of substances to pass through for further filtration. The treatment also improved signaling interactions among liver cells, including hepatocytes, which perform a significant share of blood-cleansing functions.

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The researchers recorded a reduction in the amount of amyloid-beta in the blood. This protein accumulates in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease. In addition, the animals had lower levels of LDL cholesterol and its oxidized form, which is associated with artery damage. Excess LDL can contribute to atherosclerosis, which narrows arteries and increases the risk of stroke and heart attack.

Human studies are needed

The results were published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry. The authors emphasize that these are early data obtained from a model of healthy aging in rats. It is not yet known whether this approach will have a similar effect in humans or whether it will affect the risk of Alzheimer's disease or cardiovascular disease.

To test this hypothesis, future studies must assess amyloid-beta levels not only in the blood but also in the brain, as well as track changes in signs of atherosclerosis over time. Gastroenterologist Lori Deliv noted that further translational work is needed to determine whether these findings can form the basis for new treatments.

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