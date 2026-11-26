Researchers at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins reported the results of a preclinical study of the experimental drug corin for the treatment of atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumors. In laboratory-grown cells, the drug blocked the growth of tumor cells and promoted their death, while in mice with such tumors it prolonged survival, News-Medical reports.

Impact on tumor cells

Atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumors are the most common type of brain tumor in infants. According to the researchers, slightly more than one-third of infants with this diagnosis survive after intensive treatment, which may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplantation. Those who survive may develop lifelong complications related to therapy.

Corin was developed at Johns Hopkins Medicine. It targets a protein that keeps tumor cells in an immature state characterized by rapid growth. The team found that the drug changes the epigenetic regulation of gene expression, activating genes associated with cell maturation. Researchers also found that suppressing the RCOR2 protein produces similar effects, supporting the assumption that corin affects the CoRest epigenetic complex.

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Next stage of research

Study co-author Eric Raabe, associate professor of oncology and pathology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, noted that tumor cell maturation may promote the emergence of tumor suppressor proteins. According to him, this could stop cell growth, cause some cells to die, and potentially increase the neoplasm's sensitivity to chemotherapy.

The team is studying combinations of corin with other drugs. In particular, a preclinical study is testing its combination with decitabine, which also affects the epigenetic regulation of genes. In the future, the scientists would like to conduct clinical trials of combination regimens for patients. They have also developed a strategy for administering drugs directly into the tumor or cerebrospinal fluid through an Ommaya reservoir, a device already used in clinical practice to deliver anticancer drugs.

A description of the study, which was partly supported by the National Cancer Institute, was published on November 1 in the journal Neuro-Oncology.

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