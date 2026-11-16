Helus Pharma's candidate psychedelic drug statistically significantly improved depression scores in people with major depressive disorder in a Phase III trial. At the same time, the study recorded a number of serious adverse events that raised questions about the safety of the treatment. The company itself reported the results on Monday, STAT News writes.

Results after six weeks

Participants who took the investigational treatment in addition to standard antidepressants had a 19.5-point reduction in their score on the MADRS depression rating scale after six weeks. In the placebo group, the score decreased by 11.9 points.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Results after 12 weeks

After 12 weeks, the effect was largely maintained. In the treatment group, the MADRS score was 16.9 points lower, compared with 9.9 points in the placebo group. All differences between the groups were statistically significant.

Helus Pharma is among companies developing psychedelic drugs to treat depression.

Read us on