At the Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, researchers presented the results of a trial of daraxonrasib, a drug for treating advanced pancreatic cancer. In a study involving 61 patients, tumour growth stopped in 90% of participants, while in more than 60% the tumours shrank or disappeared, The Guardian reports.

Trial results

Participants had recently been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer that had already spread to other parts of the body. In about 8% of patients, the tumours became undetectable on CT scans.

The participants were monitored for an average of 18 months, and in some of them the cancer had not returned during that time. One year after treatment began, 76.6% of participants were alive. By comparison, according to the publication, 40–45% of patients typically survive for one year after chemotherapy without this drug.

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How the drug works

Daraxonrasib is a KRAS inhibitor. It blocks certain mutations that occur in most cases of pancreatic cancer and stimulate tumour growth. Woongki Park, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York who specialises in digestive system tumours and presented the results, said he had not previously seen so many tumours disappear in patients whose cancer had spread to other parts of the body.

Researchers stress that the drug cannot yet be considered a cure for cancer, as it is unknown how long it can keep the disease under control. Longer studies are needed to determine whether lasting remission is possible. Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell also said additional trials were needed, including before the drug could potentially be assessed for use by the UK's National Health Service.

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