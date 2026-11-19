In Great Britain, at least one resident takes weight-loss drugs in 8.5% of households. In August 2026, around 2.6 million adults used such medicines — approximately 700,000 more than in February, The Guardian reports, citing a study by Worldpanel by Numerator.

In February, users of GLP-1 drugs were present in 6.3% of Great Britain’s households. By August, this figure had risen to 8.5%. This is higher than the share of households with vegetarians and pescatarians combined.

Tablets and men among users

In June, tablet weight-loss drugs, including Wegovy, were approved in the country. Previously, patients had access only to injectable options. In July, the daily Wegovy tablet went on sale in British pharmacies.

Tablets are taken by 11.2% of GLP-1 users. The share of men among people using weight-loss drugs increased from 23% in February to 32% in August. The number of male users nearly doubled — from 440,000 to 830,000 over nine months.

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Nishita Pattni, senior consultant at Worldpanel by Numerator, said that between February and August 2026, the number of users grew by almost as much as it had during the entire previous year. According to her, a daily tablet is more convenient than an injection for many people.

Changes in grocery purchases

The study of more than 9,600 households also recorded changes in food purchases. In the year after beginning to take the drugs, households with a GLP-1 user collectively spent £1 billion less on food than expected when compared with similar households.

According to Worldpanel, this corresponds to 415 million units of goods not purchased, or £389 per year displaced from the basket of one such household. Spending on alcohol among GLP-1 users fell 15% more than in households without such users; spending on crisps declined to a similar extent.

At the same time, the number of frozen ready meals sold increased by 30%. Sales volumes and spending on hot chocolate and malted drinks also rose. Chantelle Kenna, head of public sector and food at Worldpanel by Numerator, noted that by 2027, the share of households with GLP-1 users could exceed 10%.

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