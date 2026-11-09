In the United States, researchers at NYU Langone Health tested the PREVIA artificial intelligence tool, which analyzes patients’ accounts of trauma in the emergency department and assesses the risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder one month later. The system processed narratives from 145 patients who sought emergency care for physical injuries.

As News-Medical reports, the models correctly identified more than 95.4% of patients at elevated risk during testing. In a separate direct comparison, PREVIA flagged all 30 cases in this group who later developed PTSD. An emergency department specialist specializing in PTSD correctly identified 89% of these cases.

Analysis of one response

To assess risk, the system uses a patient’s answer to a standard question about the reason for visiting the emergency department. The answers were recorded and transcribed for further analysis. The researchers noted that language models can detect features in such descriptions associated with the likelihood of developing the disorder.

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The first level of PREVIA looks in the account for manifestations during the trauma and early symptoms in the emergency department, including loss of control, amnesia, or a feeling of detachment from one’s own body. The system then considers risk factors, including existing mental health problems and lower socioeconomic status, as well as protective factors — coping skills and social support.

Explanation of the risk assessment

The next module summarizes the models’ conclusions into a structured description, while the final one combines it with age, sex, type of trauma, and known PTSD prevalence indicators. As a result, the system generates a risk assessment and explains it in understandable language. The authors compared PREVIA’s results with diagnoses established using the CAPS-5 clinical interview, which is considered the reference method for diagnosing PTSD.

The study was published on November 9 in the journal Nature Communications. The authors noted that PREVIA was created on the basis of open models without the need for additional training or fine-tuning, so other hospitals can independently test its performance.

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