President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader said that his government is working with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and providing logistical and intelligence support to around 2,500 Salvadoran troops confronting violent gangs in Haiti. This was reported by the Korea Herald.

Call for coordination

The operations of the recently deployed Salvadoran troops have drawn attention because they largely operate outside the UN-backed multinational anti-gang force. Abinader called on these forces to coordinate with the Salvadoran military in order to firmly support the Salvadoran forces and President Bukele's position.

Multinational force spokesperson Igor Rugwiza said they are working closely with Haitian authorities and relevant international partners toward shared security goals. According to him, effective coordination and delineation of the actions of all security structures in Haiti are necessary for a sustainable improvement in the security situation. He also stressed that the force's activities are carried out in accordance with its mandate, command structure, rules on the use of force, and human rights obligations.

Haiti's Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé thanked Bukele for the support and said that the cooperation would continue. Next week, he plans to visit El Salvador to discuss the further presence of Salvadoran troops in Haiti.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Operations and warnings

Haitian police and Salvadoran troops attacked the home of Wilson Joseph, known as Lanmo San Jou, whom the source identifies as the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang. During the operation, his house and the group's headquarters were destroyed, but Joseph himself was not killed.

El Salvador deployed troops after an October 18 attack on four Salvadoran aviation technicians in gang-controlled territory. They are still considered missing. A representative of the Abinader administration did not specify what assistance the Dominican Republic is providing to El Salvador.

Amnesty International called on the governments of El Salvador and Haiti to ensure that the Salvadoran troops' operations comply with international human rights law. The organization also called for the troop deployment agreement to be made public and for an explanation of the rules on the use of force, oversight mechanisms, and the possibility of reporting alleged violations without the risk of reprisals.

Experts warn that many different security structures are operating in Haiti at the same time, while the mechanisms for coordinating them remain unclear. Haitian police officers and soldiers are confronting gangs alongside UN-backed forces, a private security company founded by former U.S. Navy serviceman and Blackwater founder Erik Prince, as well as Salvadoran troops.

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