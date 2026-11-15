Argentina’s President Javier Milei said in Buenos Aires that he will seek a second term in the presidential election in October 2027. “For everyone who doubts whether I will run for re-election: yes, I will run for re-election,” he said during the opening of an exhibition at a historical museum, Der Spiegel reports.

A course toward deregulation

Milei has led South America’s second-largest economy for nearly three years. He won the decisive round of the 2023 presidential election, promising radical “chainsaw politics” — cuts to the state apparatus and economic deregulation.

The chainsaw, which the politician demonstratively raised during campaign events, became a symbol of these promises. During his presidency, inflation, which had previously been extremely high, declined significantly after a series of reforms. Argentina’s economy grew by 4.4% in 2025, according to data cited by the publication.

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Social consequences of reforms

At the same time, Milei’s policies have been criticized over the social consequences of his market-radical course. Numerous civil service positions have been eliminated in Argentina, subsidies have been cut, and social programs have been scaled back.

According to official statistics, one-third of the country’s 46 million residents are considered poor, and many of them depend on state assistance. Milei himself said that Argentina had begun to grow economically again after a long period of isolation and impoverishment, adding: “We have a lot of work to do to make Argentina great again.”

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