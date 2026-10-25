El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele stated that four severely burned bodies handed over by a humanitarian group to Salvadoran military personnel at an airport in Haiti do not belong to four missing technicians of the Salvadoran Air Force. The Rio Times reports.

Statement by El Salvador’s president

Bukele wrote on social media platform X: “No son nuestros hombres” (“They are not our men”). According to him, the transferred bodies included a child, one of the deceased was significantly taller than the missing technicians, and one body had an element of another army’s uniform. The identities of the deceased have not been publicly established.

Four Salvadoran aircraft technicians went missing after an attack on October 18 in the Croix-des-Bouquets area, northeast of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. They left a burning armored vehicle. Bukele had stated that the men were being held by gangs and announced an operation to find and return them. Whether the technicians are alive has not yet been confirmed.

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Operation and security situation

According to the Associated Press, on October 22 El Salvador sent more than 100 special forces military personnel to Haiti. The attack on the technicians was the first major attack on the UN-authorized Gang Suppression Force since the start of its operation. No group has been publicly confirmed as responsible for the attack.

As of October 12, the force had 1,563 uniformed personnel, compared with an authorized strength of up to 5,500 people, it was reported at a UN Security Council meeting on October 19. The UN also reported that from July to early October, 1,123 people were killed in Haiti, another 440 were injured, and nearly 1.5 million residents were displaced.

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