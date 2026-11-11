El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said Salvadoran military personnel destroyed the headquarters of one of Haiti’s largest criminal groups, 400 Mawozo, during a ground and air operation near Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. As BBC News reports, the target was a complex in the suburb of Croix-des-Bouquets, considered a stronghold of the group.

Bukele published a video on social media platform X showing helicopters firing at a large complex as people left it. The president said most gang members fled without engaging in combat. He also reported the destruction of the home of the group’s leader, Wilson Joseph, known as Lanmo San Jou.

Information on the consequences of the operation

The video shared by Bukele and the claim that the targeted complex was the headquarters of 400 Mawozo have not been independently verified. Several media outlets reported that up to 20 people were killed, but authorities have not confirmed this. There is also no official information on the scale of the complex’s destruction. According to the Miami Herald, gang leader Wilson Joseph was not at the site during the strike.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Miami Herald, citing several sources, reported that a Haitian National Police unit using drones took part in the operation, with support from Salvadoran military personnel. After the operation, Haiti’s Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé thanked El Salvador for its involvement in the fight against gangs and said the two countries would continue cooperating with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force.

Salvadoran military personnel in Haiti

Last month, El Salvador sent more than 2,000 military personnel to Haiti after four technicians from the Salvadoran Air Force were kidnapped. They were abducted at gunpoint in October while buying groceries. The technicians were working as part of the international Gang Suppression Force, which includes military personnel from several countries.

400 Mawozo is linked to kidnappings, extortion, killings and arms trafficking. Human rights organization Amnesty International called on Haiti and El Salvador to ensure that Salvadoran forces’ operations comply with international human rights law. The deployment of Salvadoran military personnel has also raised questions among critics about their command structure and the legal basis for operations in the country.

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