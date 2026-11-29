Czech President Petr Pavel said that NATO should respond more firmly to repeated and deliberate violations of the Alliance’s airspace by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. This includes shooting down aircraft or other objects that enter the airspace of allied countries. He said this during a Sunday discussion program on Czech Television, Radio Prague International reports.

Response to deliberate violations

Pavel also proposed considering economic or cyber measures against Russia. At the same time, he rejected the idea of violating Russian airspace or territorial waters in response.

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The president stressed that accidental incursions caused by technical errors or human factors should be distinguished from deliberate incidents aimed at destabilizing a country.

Europe’s unity and missile defense

According to Pavel, Europe’s strength lies in unity, and EU countries should coordinate common positions for negotiations with Russia and the United States. He also drew attention to NATO’s integrated air and missile defense system. In his view, the Czech Republic’s location farther west would give the country more time to respond to a possible missile attack, as defense systems closer to the Alliance’s eastern border would act first.

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