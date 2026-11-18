Chilean President José Antonio Kast met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, on Tuesday. These were the leaders’ first talks since Kast took office in March. During the part of the meeting open to the press, he said that he represented the state rather than a political faction and stressed the stability of bilateral relations despite domestic circumstances in Chile, South China Morning Post reports.

The meeting took place ahead of the APEC leaders’ summit in Shenzhen. This year marks 10 years since China and Chile established a comprehensive strategic partnership and 20 years since they signed their free trade agreement.

Cooperation in trade and technology

According to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi Jinping said relations between the two countries were at an important point for opening up a new future. He proposed continuing cooperation in trade, energy, mining, infrastructure and astronomy, as well as expanding it to artificial intelligence, polar and deep-sea research.

Kast said his government had cut taxes and eased regulations to attract investment. After the talks, he announced a meeting of business representatives from both countries. According to Xinhua, the Chilean president also raised the issue of possible cooperation in electric vehicles, without providing details.

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China is Chile’s largest trading partner: it buys 37% of Chilean exports and supplies a quarter of the country’s imports. Bilateral trade reached $65.33 billion last year. About 60% of Chilean copper concentrate shipments in the first half of the year were sent to China, while the United States remains the main buyer of refined Chilean copper.

Disputes over cable and maritime agreement

The meeting took place amid tensions over a Chinese undersea cable project and the UN High Seas Treaty, which regulates marine biodiversity in international waters. The treaty was not mentioned in the sides’ public accounts of the talks. China is promoting the city of Xiamen as the location for a body envisaged by the treaty and has said the issue was decided without its knowledge.

In January, the transport minister of Gabriel Boric’s previous government signed a decree to begin the procedure for the cable project, but revoked it two days later after the US embassy warned of security risks. Boric later said that he had ordered the decision revoked after direct threats from Washington, including over Chile’s possible loss of participation in the US visa waiver program. Chinese Ambassador Niu Qingbao said this month that the project had not yet been closed and that the previous government had erred by suspending it under US pressure.

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