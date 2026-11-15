COP31 President and Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum called on states in Antalya not to delay setting targets to combat climate change. According to him, young people and societies expect concrete decisions from politicians.

In an interview with CNN International, Kurum said the COP31 presidency must demonstrate determination in countering the destructive consequences of climate change. He noted that states have different capabilities and priorities, but countries that are already taking the necessary measures gain an advantage.

Electrification by 2035

As Anadolu Agency reports, Kurum called raising the global electrification rate to 35% by 2035 an important COP31 goal. In his view, broader use of electricity in transport, industry and production will help reduce fossil fuel consumption, provided that electricity comes from clean sources.

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The minister also said that he does not consider fossil fuels to be a significant source of energy in the future. He linked the transition to technological development and the falling cost of renewable energy. According to Kurum, producing 1,000 megawatts of energy, which previously cost more than $1 million, can now cost $400,000 thanks to renewable sources.

Criteria for the summit’s success

Answering a question about what COP31’s success would mean in ten days, Kurum said it would be determined by the practical consequences of the decisions adopted. Among possible indicators, he named higher agricultural yields, more resilient cities, wider use of renewable energy and strengthened security.

According to Kurum, summit participants should leave Antalya with the feeling that decisions were made there to change the negative course of events and that real progress was achieved in combating climate change.

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